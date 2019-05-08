Video: Watch Zion Williamson Launch Football at Beach Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation Zion Williamson is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft June 20, but a video posted Wednesday on Instagram suggests he could have found success if he pursued an NFL career too.

Williamson unleashed a huge left-handed throw at the beach to the delight of onlookers (language NSFW):

Not only is the distance impressive, but Zion appears to judge the wind coming off the water well enough to still hit his intended target on a remarkable arc. It's too bad the video wasn't accompanied by the shot-tracer technology used in golf telecasts.

It's not the first time the 18-year-old Naismith Trophy winner has shown off his arm either:

At 6'7'' and 285 pounds, he's built more like a tight end than a quarterback, but his elite athleticism would have presented numerous routes to football success if he chose that path.

It's hard to argue with his decision to stick with basketball, however, as he is poised to become the next NBA superstar from the moment he steps on the court for his first professional game next fall.