Jordan Henderson: 'I Quite Enjoy' Silencing Critics After Playing with Injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said he enjoys silencing critics after revealing he had to have a half-time injection to remain on the pitch against Barcelona in the Reds' 4-0 win on Tuesday.

The England international, who started the first leg of Liverpool's semi-final on the bench as they lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou, helped his side secure a place in the UEFA Champions League final with a sensational victory at Anfield.

Henderson has often divided opinion since he joined Liverpool in 2011, but per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce, he said:

"I quite enjoy [answering critics] now. I've got used to it!

"It is only a display from me because of my team-mates. Yes, I contributed, but so did everyone else who played as well. Throughout my career, I have always wanted to prove people wrong, and that will never change."

The 28-year-old needed treatment on the pitch after he suffered a knee injury in the first half, but he managed to continue:

"I was struggling a little bit when I got a whack on the knee. It was dead.

"The doctor said to just keep it moving. I managed to get to half-time and I had a bit of treatment—there was a jab and tablets. I said: 'Just give us everything!'

"I managed to get through it and the crowd helped as well and kept us going. It was an amazing night and I'm honoured to be part of it and contribute."

Henderson played a key role in the opening goal as he forced a save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who could only parry his shot into the path of Divock Origi.

Georginio Wijnaldum netted a quick-fire brace in the second half before Origi bagged the decisive fourth (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

Football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Leanne Prescott hailed Henderson's performance after he led by example with a committed display:

Amid stiff competition for places in Liverpool's midfield, Henderson has only started 27 matches in all competitions this season.

That's fewer than Wijnaldum (41), James Milner (31) or Fabinho (28), though Henderson did miss four matches through injury in October and November.

After Tuesday's impressive showing, and as long as he's fit, it would be a surprise if he doesn't lead the team out in the final on June 1, when he'll do his utmost to make up for Liverpool's defeat last year.