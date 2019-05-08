WWE SmackDown Fallout: Kofi Kingston Is Company's MVP and More from May 7

1 of 3

Matches such as Tuesday's SmackDown Live main event are a shining example of why Kofi Kingston has been a leading light for WWE this year.

His victory over AJ Styles and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat to retain the WWE Championship capped off an episode that was vastly superior to the mess of a show that was Monday's Raw. Even then, the New Day member was the highlight of that show, successfully defending his title against Daniel Bryan in the main event.

That WWE has answered two record low television ratings by putting Kingston in the main event, letting him showcase his skills and carry the most important matches of the shows is proof of its commitment to him and, more importantly, its trust in him to deliver in high-pressure situations.

He has done just that.

And in the process of retaining his title, pinning Zayn following Trouble in Paradise, he showed the proper emotion in checking on his friend, Xavier Woods, who had been attacked from behind by Kingston's Money in the Bank opponent, Kevin Owens.

Kingston has grabbed hold of the opportunity presented to him, made the absolute most of it and altered the course of his career. In an immensely frustrating year for WWE, his story is one of the few bright spots creatively.