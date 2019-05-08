Premier League Title Pressure 'Good,' Says Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Bernardo Silva has said he is relishing the pressure of the Premier League title battle between Manchester City and Liverpool as it "means you are playing for big things."

The Sky Blues have a one-point lead over Liverpool and need to beat Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday to guarantee they become the first side in a decade to successfully defend the title:

They may not even have to win in Brighton, as Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have been superb against top-six sides this term:

But City and Liverpool have both been so unrelenting in their pursuit of the title—they are on 13-game and eight-game winning runs, respectively—that it would be a surprise were either of them to slip up on the final day of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side are in a fine position to not only win the Premier League again, but to secure an unprecedented domestic treble, as they have already won the League Cup and face Watford in the FA Cup final on May 18.

City won the title at a canter last term, securing a record 100 points and finishing 19 clear of second-placed Manchester United:

Despite all the milestones they set last term, winning the Premier League in 2018-19 would arguably be a more impressive achievement given the challenge of Liverpool.

And Silva believes the quality of Jurgen Klopp's team has made City better this term, per MailOnline's Jack Gaughan:

"These players are used to the pressure—season after season we play for all the titles, all the cups. It's good, it means you are playing for big things. No pressure means you are playing for nothing. If you look at the points, we have 95 and they have 94—it's unbelievable. ... In a normal season both teams would win the Premier League.

"The pressure is high for both teams—we put it on them, and they put it on us. They make us better and we make them better, because we both know we need to win. It depends on us for the last game. These are the moments every player wants to live. Two weeks to go, and we want to win two more titles."

City have had their nervy moments in recent weeks as they have won three of their last four matches 1-0.

Against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday it took a Vincent Kompany thunderbolt in the 70th minute to break the deadlock:

A win at Brighton should be fairly routine, though, despite the title being on the line.

The Seagulls have not won in the league since March, and are no longer fighting against the drop after Cardiff City joined Fulham and Huddersfield Town as the relegated sides last Saturday.