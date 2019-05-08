Andy Robertson: 'I'll Be Saying My Prayers' Ahead of Scan on Calf Injury

Andy Robertson: 'I'll Be Saying My Prayers' Ahead of Scan on Calf InjuryMay 8, 2019
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said he'll have a scan on his calf on Wednesday to determine the extent of an injury that forced him off at half-time in the Reds' 4-0 win over Barcelona.
The Scot suffered the injury after Luis Suarez appeared to kick out at him in the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday, in which the Reds battled back from a 3-0 defeat in the first leg to secure a place in the final.
Per Sam Williams for Liverpool's official website, Robertson will await a scan with bated breath:
"It doesn't feel the best at the minute, but I'll get a scan tomorrow. They're confident that it's just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we'll wait and see. We can't really comment until I get the scan, but I'll be saying my prayers tonight."
Robertson had to be replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum after being caught by Suarez (UK and U.S only, respectively):
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Has Luis Suárez kicked out at Andy Robertson here? The Scot goes down after a coming together with the Barcelona striker. https://t.co/0TbHfRmZ1i
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Klopp praying to avoid another Liverpool injury 😂 https://t.co/DuesKinDN0
Wijnaldum's arrival at half-time had an enormous impact on the game, which the Reds were leading 1-0 following Divock Origi's early opener.
The midfielder netted twice in two minutes to see the Reds match Barcelona on aggregate, before Origi bagged his second in the 79th minute when he and Trent Alexander-Arnold caught Barca cold from a corner (U.S and UK only, respectively):
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Needing at least 3 goals, Liverpool slashed through Barcelona to complete an historic comeback at Anfield 🙌 The Reds are on to the #UCL FINAL 🔴🏆 https://t.co/7vrNmybDdZ
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
ANOTHER famous Anfield night, packed into just 60 seconds... ⚽️ 7' Origi ⚽️ 54' Wijnaldum ⚽️ 56' Wijnaldum ⚽️ 79' Origi Just incredible 🤯 https://t.co/KQBwYuNrUV
Robertson celebrated Liverpool's progression to the final on social media after the match:
On his clash with Suarez, he told BT Sport (h/t ESPN FC):
"Who's going to the final? We are. That's all that matters. Gini went on [for me] and scored two. I don't care right now.
"I've said so many times this season but what a team. We believe. People wrote us off. But we believed if we got off to a good start we could do it."
Sports writer Stefan Bienkowski was pleased for Robertson:
Stefan Bienkowski @SBienkowski
Andy Robertson in the Champions League final. Nothing less than he deserves.
The 25-year-old arrived at Anfield for an initial £8 million fee in 2017 and he has become one of the best left-backs in the world during his time at Liverpool.
He has been a key part of a Reds defence that has shipped just 22 goals in 37 Premier League matches this season, losing only once.
At the other end of the pitch, his exceptional delivery into the box has rewarded him with 13 assists in all competitions.
Robertson has until June 1 to get fit for the final, and Liverpool will be desperate to have him available opposite Alexander-Arnold for the width they provide on each flank.
If he's not able to make it, they'll at least be able to take some encouragement from their fine second-half showing against Barcelona without him.