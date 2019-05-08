Jurgen Klopp Hails Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Genius Moment' After Liverpool Win

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold's "genius moment" after his quick-thinking assist in the Reds' sensational comeback against Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold picked out Divock Origi with a quickly taken corner for the Belgian to make it 4-0 at Anfield as Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit from the Camp Nou.

Per Chris Shaw for the Reds' official website, Klopp said in his post-match press conference:

"We all know you need luck in this situation, or a genius moment like Trent Alexander-Arnold. I saw the ball flying into the net and I had no idea who took the corner and who scored because it was too quick for me. Now I saw it back and it's just incredibly smart, two players connected—in this moment it was enough. My God, genius."

The right-back bagged his 14th assist of the season in all competitions with his cross for Origi

Former Barcelona playmaker Cesc Fabregas was in awe:

Origi had given Liverpool the perfect start when he tucked home a rebound from Jordan Henderson in the seventh minute

Georginio Wijnaldum was brought on for Andy Robertson at half-time, and he changed the game with two goals in quick succession.

The Dutchman smashed a low strike through Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Alexander-Arnold's cross deflected into his path in the 54th minute.

Two minutes later, he rose to head home a cross from Xherdan Shaqiri to pull things level before Origi put the Reds—who had Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah unavailable—in front with the fourth.

"These boys are f--king giants," Klopp told BT Sport (h/t ESPN FC). "Fine me for swearing if you want. These boys are giants."

He added:

"Putting in a performance like this on the pitch, it was so important—it shows what's possible in football. It's so nice, it's really nice.

"We needed to be serious and cheeky—all the predictable things, Barcelona defend well—we needed to be unpredictable."

The Mail on Sunday's Oliver Holt was among many astounded by Liverpool's performance:

The Reds have now reached the final two seasons running, and this time they'll face Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur rather than a Real Madrid side bidding to win it for the third campaign in a row.

The comeback also maintained Klopp's 100 per cent record in two-legged European knockout ties with Liverpool.

On Sunday, the Merseyside outfit could win the Premier League, though they'll need Manchester City to slip up away at Brighton & Hove Albion in order for them to do so.

Whether Liverpool end the season with silverware or not, Tuesday's showing was a reminder of their transformation under Klopp and how exceptional they've been in this campaign.

"I'm really proud to be the manager of this team," Klopp said in his press conference. "What they did tonight is so special and I will remember it forever."