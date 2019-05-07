Eagles GM: Philly 'Wouldn't Hesitate' to Extend Carson Wentz on Right Contract

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

With the departure of Nick Foles this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are betting on Carson Wentz at quarterback for the long-term future.

Appearing on SportsRadio 94WIP, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the team "wouldn't hesitate" to give Wentz a contract extension if the deal was right.

Even though Roseman seemed to emphasize the Eagles wanted a team-friendly deal, he added they expect Wentz to be an integral part of the franchise's future.

"I have so much faith in Carson Wentz." he said. "This guy is going to be a great player for the Philadelphia Eagles for a long time."

The Eagles don't need to rush into a deal for Wentz, who is under contract for two more seasons after they picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal last month.

Wentz's salary will explode in 2020 when he makes $22.783 million, per Spotrac. He's had a base salary north of $1 million only once since he was drafted second overall in 2016 ($1.7 million in 2017).

When Wentz has been healthy, he's shown tremendous promise. The 26-year-old has thrown for 10,152 yards with 70 touchdowns and a 92.5 quarterback rating in three NFL seasons.

The key for Wentz moving forward is staying on the field. He's missed Philadelphia's last two playoff runs due to season-ending injuries, including a torn ACL in 2017 and a stress fracture in his back last year.