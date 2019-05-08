Predicting Most Likely Swerves at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

Predicting Most Likely Swerves at WWE Money in the Bank 2019May 8, 2019
WWE has been having trouble with ratings in recent months, so the company has been trying a lot of things to get people interested in tuning into the shows live.
The new wild-card rule is one example of how WWE is trying to spice up both shows, even if the idea wasn't received so well by the WWE Universe on social media.
WWE always has a post-WrestleMania slump before the buildup to SummerSlam, but Money in the Bank is an opportunity to take a few risks with storylines to keep fans guessing.
A couple of well-planned swerves would get people talking and possibly bring a few fans back to Raw and SmackDown to see what is happening.
Let's take a look at a few unexpected things we might see at Money in the Bank.
Dominick Turns on His Father
Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick, has been featured several times during the current feud with Samoa Joe. This has led to speculation about how he might influence the outcome of Joe and Mysterio's U.S. title bout at MITB.
Dominick could accidentally do something to cost his father the win, but it would be a lot more surprising if he turned on his dad and aligned with Samoa Joe.
Mysterio is one of the most popular veterans on the roster, and seeing his son stab him in the back would be shocking and sad at the same time.
WWE could milk this storyline for months before a final showdown at SummerSlam. All it takes is one cheap shot from Dominick to set it all in motion.
Xavier Woods Turns on Kofi Kingston
Big E is injured at the moment, and Xavier Woods keeps getting attacked during Kofi Kingston's matches, so it's possible WWE could create a storyline where Woods turns on Kingston out of frustration.
Kingston has been getting all of the attention since winning the WWE Championship. Jealousy has been a factor in many heel turns over the years, and Woods certainly has an excuse to be jealous.
It would be terrible to see The New Day break up after so many years of being one of the best groups in all of WWE, but everything good must come to an end.
If Woods were to turn on Kingston at Money in the Bank, it might just cost him the WWE title.
Becky 2 Belts Becomes Becky 1 Belt
Becky Lynch has been on a roll since winning both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships at WrestleMania, but defending them separately is likely going to lead to her losing one title before the other.
She is defending the Raw belt against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown belt against Charlotte Flair. A lot of people would bet on Flair to win before Evans, which is exactly why The Sassy Southern Belle could leave MITB with a championship around her waist.
It all depends on how WWE books these matches. If Flair fights Lynch first and does a lot of damage, Evans will have an easier time defeating her. This would help protect Lynch and put Evans over at the same time.
A lengthy reign with both titles is not necessary. The Man is already over with the WWE Universe. Giving a boost to an up-and-coming talent like Evans is better for everyone.
Someone Steals a Spot in the Money in the Bank Match
It seems like every year some midcard Superstar is making their way to the ring for The Royal Rumble and someone else attacks them so they can take their spot. For some reason, this appears to be legal since nobody has ever been punished for it.
Remember when Curtis Axel was counting the number of days he was in the Royal Rumble because someone stole his spot?
We could see the exact same thing at Money in the Bank in either of the Ladder matches. In fact, this would be a great way to bring back Bray Wyatt.
The host of Firefly Funhouse would build a lot of momentum right away if he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in his first match back.
Wyatt's new character needs to be successful. Few Superstars survive being repackaged more than once, so this is a make-or-break situation for him.
Someone Cashes in on the Same Night
The Money in the Bank briefcase has been won 21 times. Only three people have cashed in their contract for a title shot on the same night.
Kane did it in 2010 against Mysterio, Dean Ambrose did it in 2016 against Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss did it against Nia Jax last year.
It might not be as surprising as seeing Mysterio's son turn on him, but it would be a fun moment if the winner of the men's or women's MITB match cashed in on the same night.
It would mean Kingston or Rollins would have to lose their title, but someone always has to lose for someone else to win. Let's just hope it's not Kingston. His reign needs to last for a little while.
What do you think WWE will do at Money in the Bank to surprise fans?