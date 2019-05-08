Predicting Most Likely Swerves at WWE Money in the Bank 2019

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has been having trouble with ratings in recent months, so the company has been trying a lot of things to get people interested in tuning into the shows live.

The new wild-card rule is one example of how WWE is trying to spice up both shows, even if the idea wasn't received so well by the WWE Universe on social media.

WWE always has a post-WrestleMania slump before the buildup to SummerSlam, but Money in the Bank is an opportunity to take a few risks with storylines to keep fans guessing.

A couple of well-planned swerves would get people talking and possibly bring a few fans back to Raw and SmackDown to see what is happening.

Let's take a look at a few unexpected things we might see at Money in the Bank.