Christian Yelich Leaves Game vs. Marlins with Injury After Fouling Ball off Knee

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich left Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins with an apparent injury to his knee.

Per Fox Sports Wisconsin's Sophia Minnaert, Yelich was replaced by Trent Grisham in the first inning when he fouled a ball off his knee.

An extended injury could be the worst-case scenario for Milwaukee, especially with the team fighting for a playoff spot.

Yelich is once again in the National League MVP race with a .330/.430/.672 slash line, 44 homers and 97 RBI in 129 games.

The Brewers entered Tuesday's game with a 75-68 record, two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

While Yelich's production carries the Brewers offense when he is on the field, it creates a significant hole if he is injured.

Grisham has only appeared in 32 games this season. He's looked solid with a .260/.324/.448 slash line, but there's no way for the 22-year-old to replace what Yelich offers.