Steve Wojciechowski, Marquette Agree to New Contract Through 2023-24 Season

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski has received a contract extension that runs through the 2023-24 season, the team announced Monday.

The 42-year-old was previously signed through the 2021-22 season after agreeing to an extension in 2015, but he now goes into next season with five years secured under contract.

Wojciechowski is coming off his fifth season with Marquette after a long time at Duke as both a player and assistant coach under Mike Krzyzewski.

While he is 97-69 overall in his time with the Golden Eagles, he has been even better after a rough first season with the team with at least 19 wins in each of the last four years. The squad reached the NCAA tournament in 2018-19 for the second time under the coach, although the No. 5 seed was eliminated in Round 1 by Ja Morant and Murray State.

Still, Director of Athletics Bill Scholl believes in what the coach is building going forward:



"We are excited about the direction of our program and the progress it has made, both on and off the court, during Steve's tenure. If you look at where the program was when he took over, it's easy to see we are on the right path in terms of competitive success and what our players are accomplishing in the classroom and contributing in the community.

"The basketball program at Marquette is absolutely trending in the right direction, particularly evident the last three seasons as one of the top teams in the Big East, and we are confident that will continue as we begin a new five-year commitment to Steve."

Next season is certainly an important one for the Golden Eagles, as expectations are high with All-American Markus Howard returning for his senior season.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN ranked the team No. 2 in the country in his early Top 25 for 2019-20.

On the other hand, this was before Sam and Joey Hauser announced their intentions to transfer, taking away two top contributors from the starting lineup.

Despite the question marks, Marquette clearly likes what it has in Wojciechowski and believes he will lead the team where it needs to be.