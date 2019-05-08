NHL Playoff Bracket 2019: Game Time, TV Info and Preview for Wednesday

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

We've got one game left to go before we can say we're officially into the NHL Conference Finals.

On Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues put away the Dallas Stars in a thrilling double overtime nailbiter to advance to the Western Conference Finals. They're eager to find out who their opponent will be, but will need to wait until late Wednesday night to do so.

The Blues will take on the winner of Game 7 between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, hosted by the latter. The Sharks had multiple opportunities to take control of this series. They could have gone ahead 3-1 in the series in Game 4, but missed the chance in a shutout.

After letting the Avs hang around, the Sharks find themselves with their backs against the wall.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins are set to meet the Carolina Hurricanes, with Game 1 set for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to tune into tonight's Game 7, as well as preview what both the Sharks and Avs will have to do to keep their hopes of hoisting the Cup alive.

NHL Playoffs: Wednesday Game Info

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks Game 7 (series tied 3-3)

Date: Wednesday, May 8

Location: San Jose, California

Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Avalanche at Sharks Preview

It might not be immediately obvious from the results of each game, but the Sharks have actually been improving over the course of their six-game series with the Avalanche.

Since Game 2, the Sharks have outperformed the Avalanche's top line in almost every category: attempts (56-50), shots (31-26), chances (33-29) and, crucially, scoring (4-2).

Of course, that doesn't mean this will be a cake walk for San Jose. Far from it.

When the Sharks are playing their top line of Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Gustav Nyquist, they produce across the board: attempts, shots, chances and expected goals.

However, the Avalanche have outperformed the Sharks' other three lines in at least one of those areas, which is a recipe for a loss if we've ever seen one.

To boot, the Avalanche have been getting excellent production outside their top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, not to mention the chances those three have been creating. (Simply look to Landeskog's overtime game-winner in Game 6.)

Third-line left wing J.T. Compher was all over the place in Game 6, assisting on or scoring three goals himself.



Ultimately, this game could come down to the Sharks' Joe Pavelski, who is a game-time decision for Wednesday's clincher.

Pavelski suffered a head injury in Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights, but his return tonight could provide a spark to a Sharks team that has suffered too many playoffs exits in recent years.

It's not just an emotional boost that Pavelski could provide, either. The Sharks' power play has gone a dreadful 2-for-17 in this series. Getting one of their strongest players on the power play back is a true X factor for the Sharks.

The Avalanche haven't appeared in the Conference Finals since the 2001-02 season. The Sharks are looking to make their first Conference Finals since losing in the Stanley Cup Final in 2016.