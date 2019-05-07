Cowboys News: Jason Garrett to Coach out Contract Before Negotiating New Deal

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Although Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is heading into the final year of his current contract, it seems as though he will need to earn a new deal.

Owner Jerry Jones explained the situation Monday on the Rich Eisen Show.

"I’m satisfied with where we are with his contract right now," Jones said, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. "It is to be negotiated at some point in the future. We all know that we need to get out here and win ball games."

The owner has remained consistent in this approach, noting in February that Garrett wouldn't receive an extension.

"He doesn't need one," Jones said, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. "He's got a contract. We really don't have to worry about that right now."

This puts Garrett on the hot seat going into 2019, just like in 2014 when he only had one year left on his deal. The team went 12-4 that season before winning a game in the first round of the playoffs, leading to a five-year extension.

Unfortunately, the 53-year-old coach only has one other playoff win in his nine seasons with the Cowboys, which came this past season. The squad has never reached the NFC Championship Game during his tenure, a round the franchise hasn't seen since 1995.

It's clear Jones expects more of the organization that has won five Super Bowls in its history and three in a span of four years in the 1990s.

Although Garrett has a 77-59 regular-season record in his career, this could be his last year in Dallas if he doesn't lead his talented squad deep into the playoffs.