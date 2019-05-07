Ayesha Curry Details Intrusive Warriors Fan Interaction While Breastfeeding

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, detailed a fan's attempt to look at her breastfeeding during an appearance on Red Table Talk.

"This group of people come over and they're trying to ask Stephen for pictures and autographs," Ayesha said (h/t Katie Dowd of SF Gate). "The woman opens the car door, sticks her body in the car and she is like, 'Oh, let me see.'"

Curry, who has her own successful career in the culinary world, spoke at lengths in the episode about the tribulations that come along with fame. She said the invasive woman told her "you know what you signed up for" after attempting to see her breastfeed her child.

"I think I do deserve some kind of personal space," Ayesha said.

The mother of three also spoke of the difficulty dealing with the fame of Steph and women who are attracted to his celebrity.

"I honestly hate it," she said. "We had the conversation about it and he tries really, really hard if we're going somewhere, he's introduced me. I don't like to have to introduce myself.

"It's never him. It's always the other person. And he doesn't necessarily know how to deal with that, because he's a generally nice human being and he can't see it coming. I see it from a mile away."

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011.