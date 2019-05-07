Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Fight Reportedly Finalized for UFC 241 in August

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 7, 2019

Yoel Romero fights Robert Whittaker in a middleweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 213, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

The card for UFC 241 in August is starting to fill up with a middleweight showdown reportedly set to take place on the show.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa have verbally agreed to fight at the Aug. 17 event. 

   

