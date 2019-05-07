Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa Fight Reportedly Finalized for UFC 241 in August

John Locher/Associated Press

The card for UFC 241 in August is starting to fill up with a middleweight showdown reportedly set to take place on the show.

Per ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa have verbally agreed to fight at the Aug. 17 event.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

