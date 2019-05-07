Becky Lynch Talks Cyborg, Conor McGregor; Wild Card Rumors and Rhyno in WWE News

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Lynch Talks Cris Cyborg and Conor McGregor

After pinning Ronda Rousey to win the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch has been outspoken about MMA stars making the leap to professional wrestling.

During an appearance on 106.7 The Fan with Chad Dukes (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Lynch specifically discussed former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg openly talking about going to WWE and facing The Man:

"Cris Cyborg, again, another very talented professional in her field, in her field. Look, if anybody loves it, if anybody's gonna obsess about this, if anybody's gonna put in the work, then do it. But you can't just come from another field and expect to be handed everything. Ronda was, but then we showed her the door quite quickly a year later.

"So yeah, if Cris Cyborg wants to work, if she wants to get training, if she wants to pay her dues, then by all means. But if she thinks that she can step from an MMA world into my world, well then that's a whole different kettle of fish. No less than if I just went into her field without any proper training in that field. This is a different sport, and this is a different grind that not everybody is able (to do)."

Much like Rousey for most of her UFC tenure, Cyborg has been a dominant force in MMA with a 20-2 record, though she was knocked out by Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 in December.

Given Rousey's quick ascension to the top of WWE before taking time off to start a family, it stands to reason that Cyborg could be an immediate star in WWE as well if she decides to make the jump.

Another MMA star who has long been linked to WWE is Conor McGregor due to his colorful personality and knack for selling fights by running his mouth.

McGregor recently announced his retirement from UFC, and Lynch offered her Irish countryman a helping hand if he decides to test the WWE waters at some point: "I'm not sure. I'm not sure what the future holds for Conor. But, like I said, again, if he wants to work for it, by all means. Come on, Conor. I'll give ya a little bit of training. I'll show you the ropes."

If McGregor does compete for WWE one day, he has the potential to be one of the biggest crossover stars of all time, much like Rousey was in the women's division.

For now, neither Cyborg nor McGregor are WWE Superstars, but Lynch is arguably the biggest star in the company, and she will be put to the test at Money in the Bank when she defends the SmackDown title against Charlotte and the Raw title against Lacey Evans in separate matches.

Reason Behind WWE Wild Card Rule

Vince McMahon's introduction of the "Wild Card Rule" on Monday's episode of Raw was reportedly done in response to slumping ratings.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Middleton), NBCUniversal and Fox pressured WWE to turn things around after setting record lows in ratings last week.

McMahon announced a new rule that will allow four members of one show's roster to appear on the other show in any given week. On Monday, Roman Reigns, WWE champion Kofi Kingston, Daniel Bryan and Lars Sullivan all appeared on Raw despite being members of SmackDown Live. SmackDown's Elias also showed up help Shane McMahon attack Reigns.

Per Meltzer, both NBCUniversal and Fox want more star power on Raw and SmackDown due to their belief that the brand split leaves the shows lacking individually. Fox reportedly wants Raw storylines and Superstars on SmackDown when the show begins airing on its network in October, and NBCUniversal reportedly questioned why WWE moved a top star like Reigns off Raw and onto SmackDown.

While getting rid of the brand split and allowing any Superstar to appear on any show would be one solution, WWE reportedly isn't ready to end the brand split.

Instead, WWE appears willing to test the new Wild Card Rule, although early returns suggest that it may not make for a better product.

Raw had WrestleMania rematches pitting Reigns against Drew McIntyre and Kingston against Bryan for the WWE Championship, but since storylines weren't really furthered in either case, it is fair to say that little was accomplished.

Rhyno's WWE Contract Set to Expire

Rhyno said Tuesday his WWE contract is up on July 17 after he declined to sign a new deal with the company.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhyno noted that he turned down big money due to his desire to be on the road rather than sitting at home:

"July 17 is my last date there," Rhyno said. "They actually offered me more than twice my downside, but it wasn't where they would have to use me because the downside is so large and it wasn't about money. It was about me wanting to be on the road work and helping the younger guys kind of like a player-coach."

Rhyno felt re-signing with WWE wouldn't have been a good move in terms of helping develop other young stars, but he believes he can potentially serve in that role with another company:

"I feel good, I feel very blessed that my health is there. My job is to find the next John Cena, the next Stone Cold Steve Austin, the next Rock and how can I help these guys if I'm not on the road? If I'm sitting at my marina, that'd be nice I'd be very fortunate to do that, but I can't help those younger men and women improve. On the indies, I can do that. And with other companies whether it's AEW, Impact, Ring of Honor or New Japan I've done that before in the past and that's something I can do now in the future."

After previously competing in ECW, WWE, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, Rhyno resurfaced in NXT in 2015. He later was signed to SmackDown and began teaming with Heath Slater, which led to them becoming the first SmackDown tag team champions.

Over the past couple of years, however, Rhyno and Slater haven't been used much, and Rhyno seemingly didn't view a big change in his future had he decided to re-sign.

The 43-year-old veteran specifically mentioned All Elite Wrestling as a potential landing spot at a time when many WWE Superstars are being linked to the up-and-coming company.

AEW recently announced the signing of Dustin Rhodes to face Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing on May 25, which suggests the promotion may be open to bringing in other veterans such as Rhyno as well.

