Report: Manchester City to Sign £47M Bruno Fernandes Amid Man United Rumours

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly set to sign Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes for £47.2 million, according to the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League champions expect to beat local rivals Manchester United to the Portugal international's signature and hope to "conclude the deal in the next few weeks."

The 24-year-old has a buyout clause of £86 million, but City expect to pay well below that figure, although they may have to "include one or two players" in the deal, per the report.

