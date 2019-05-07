Bordeaux Scout Confirms Interest in Chelsea's Olivier Giroud as Summer Transfer

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bordeaux chief scout Hugo Varela has confirmed the Ligue 1 side are interested in signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the summer transfer window.

Varela told L'Equipe (h/t Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard) that the 32-year-old is a target but believes it will not be easy to land the FIFA World Cup winner.

"People who know him have told us a lot of good things about him as a player, of course, but also as a person. He has the attributes we are looking for, but he is not the only one. No matter who comes, we know that negotiations will be difficult."

Giroud's future at Chelsea looks uncertain, as he is out of contract at the end of the season and has not signed a new deal with Maurizio Sarri's side.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

However, the Chelsea boss has said that the 32-year-old "will remain" at Stamford Bridge and that the club "have agreed to exercise the option" to keep him for another season, according to Alice Piper at Sky Sports.

Giroud has said he wants to feature more regularly at Chelsea and added that "next year, I will need to have a more important role to play in the team," per the club's official website.

Sarri has highlighted the game time he has had this season, via Goal:

Giroud complaints stem from the fact he has only made seven Premier League starts and has featured more regularly in the UEFA Europa League, where he has impressed:

Bordeaux are not the only club to appear keen on Giroud. Speaking to Telefoot, Nice president Gauthier Ganaye has also expressed an interest but explained the striker's salary could be a problem:

Chelsea seem keen to keep Giroud at Stamford Bridge for another season, but it looks likely they will need to give him assurances over his playing time if they are t convince him his future remains in west London.