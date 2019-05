The Creator of Liverpool's Catchiest Chant Unveils His Newest Song

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Kevin Murphy became a viral sensation last year when his chant celebrating Liverpool's front three surfaced online.

The song, to the tune of "Sugar Sugar" by the Archies, contained the lyrics "We've got Salah, oh Mane Mane, and Bobby Fir-mi-noooo and we've sold Coutinho" and quickly spread from social media to the stands.

Now he is back in Liverpool with our man Fernando Perez, and he has a new song to share with the world.

Watch Murphy, who is the creation of Irish comedian Richy Sheehy, give the world premiere of his new anthem at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool, with a special guest performance by Fernando on the xylophone.