Vince McMahon's 'Wild-Card Rule' Won't Fix WWE's Awful Raw, SmackDown Booking

It was hard to understand what WWE's new wild-card rule meant as Vince McMahon bumbled his way through another promo, but thankfully, WWE.com released a full explanation.

The company's official website describes the new rule as, "limited number of Superstars from Raw or SmackDown would be invited to cross brand lines for one-night-only appearances, with unauthorized jumps to be penalized by fines or even potential firing."

Regardless of why the wild-card rule was implemented, it won't fix the company's awful booking, which is the real root of the problem.

Each week, the WWE Universe complains about the poor quality of the product and the television ratings reflect that. According to F4WOnline.com, last week's episode of Raw reached just 2.16 million viewers, an all-time low for a non-holiday, non-football-season show.

The implementation of the wild-card rule looks to be a direct reaction to the low ratings, but if McMahon and company thought the idea would save the show, they're addressing the symptoms and not the actual problem.

Without in-depth stories that fans can understand and relatable characters who can draw emotions from the WWE Universe, the ratings will continue to plummet despite the new rule, no matter how much McMahon says he's a genius.

Instead of focusing the attention of WWE Creative on booking The Usos to add Bengay to the trunks of former tag team champions The Revival, fans would be more excited to see the two teams locked in a serious war of words that leads to a series of matches with escalating intensity.

Or we can get another back-shaving segment.

Another problem with the new rule is the oversaturation of Superstars. As seen with Becky Lynch performing on both Raw and SmackDown, any glaring issues with the character will be exposed when paraded out twice a week. While she has been doing well in her role, it's been too much of a good thing and the reaction to Becky 2 Belts has dulled.

On most nights in the Attitude Era, WWE saved the appearance of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin until the last possible moment, giving the fans only a small taste and leaving them both satisfied and still somehow wanting more. In today's WWE, it's hard to want more after watching Raw.

It also doesn't help that McMahon and his family continue to put themselves on TV and think it will increase the ratings. Not only have they become an afterthought on the show due to a lack of respect from the fans, but they also take away from the time and momentum of the Superstars who need to be built up properly to help draw higher ratings in the future.

It's telling that when Raw is the most desperate for TV ratings, it calls on the top three Superstars from SmackDown to come over to the red brand. This week's show was main-evented by Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan, a well-told storyline with two distinct characters from the blue brand.

With the wild-card rule, the company is putting a band-aid over a severe booking problem and thinks over time it will bring viewers back to stay. WWE couldn't be more wrong.

