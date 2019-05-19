Becky Lynch Beats Lacey Evans, Retains Raw Title at WWE Money in the Bank

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans by submission at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday night in the first of her two title defenses to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

After beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the Triple Threat main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, The Irish Lass Kicker became a big-time target on both of WWE's weekly shows.

It wasn't long before Lynch, who began calling herself Becky 2 Belts, was challenged by multiple Superstars, including Evans.

For several weeks leading up to WrestleMania, The Sassy Southern Belle made her entrance during matches and segments only to retreat back up the ramp rather than getting physically involved or cutting any promos.

That changed when Evans questioned why Natalya should receive a shot at the Raw women's title over her. To prove her worth, she impressively beat The Queen of Harts in a de facto No. 1 Contender match to earn a title opportunity at Money in the Bank.

In subsequent weeks, Lynch and Evans exchanged trash talk, with the former accusing the latter of "currying favors" backstage, and The Lady criticizing The Man's temper and aggression.

That led to some physicality between Lynch and Evans, including an all-out brawl that required several referees and agents to break apart. That was far from the final time that the outspoken Superstars would tangle prior to Money in the Bank, though.

Two weeks before the pay-per-view, Evans sent invitations to Raw's representatives in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match to watch her tuneup bout against a local competitor. Naomi, Nattie, Dana Brooke and Alexa Bliss looked on as she won in dominant fashion.

After Evans cut a promo running down the entire women's roster on the red brand and the Raw women's champion, Lynch ran to the ring and attacked her opponent, who was eventually able to escape.

It would have been easy for the champion to overlook Evans since she also had to focus on her SmackDown women's title defense against her biggest rival in Flair, but The Man could ill afford to look past someone as physically gifted as The Lady.

Lynch managed to emerge from the match with her title reign in tact, but considering how quickly Evans has been pushed to the top, it is likely she won't stray far from the title scene on Raw.

