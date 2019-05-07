Gary Neville Says Manchester United Are 'A Shambles,' Slams Ed Woodward

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has hit out at the lack of leadership at the club, describing their current predicament as "a shambles."

A 1-1 draw at bottom club Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday meant the Red Devils will not finish in the division's top four spots this season, capping off what has been a campaign of disappointment.

Neville made his feelings known on the state of the club on Sky Sports on Monday following Manchester City's 1-0 win over Leicester City, issuing a particularly scathing critique of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and his search for a director of football, per Jeorge Bird of the MailOnline:

"How can it be that four players that have never been businessmen, never been sporting directors, are put forward for this difficult role at the biggest club in the world? It's a shambles. ...

"The first thing they have to do is cleanse the dressing room. Cleanse the club. That's from the top to the bottom. They need someone to run the football side of the club.

"I think they should shift the people who are in charge of the club at this moment in time back into the business side of the club, back down to London. I think they should put a new football department in charge who are the best in class—not have played at the club, football operators, and underneath that then put the technical people, then the manager will find it a lot easier.

"Ed Woodward has had seven years now at this, so I think he's had his chance at running the football side of the club."

The United Xtra Twitter account relayed more of what the pundit had to say:

Football writer Sam Pilger provided some context to Neville's words, noting that former players Rio Ferdinand and Darren Fletcher have reportedly been approached about becoming part of the United setup:

Football journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor enjoyed the segment from the former England right-back:

Since making Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the club's manager on a permanent basis, the Red Devils have toiled in their chase for a top-four berth.

While the Norwegian was able to get a reaction from his players early in his tenure, the issues that blighted his predecessor Jose Mourinho have returned in recent weeks. Against Huddersfield, they lacked any attacking verve and were poor defensively.

As Squawka Football noted, in recent years United have dropped out of the Premier League's elite:

Neville's anger will be shared by a lot of supporters, as they've watched the club meander through six seasons since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. United have made numerous poor decisions in terms of on- and off-field recruitment and have a mountain to climb to make it to the summit of the English game again.

For that process to start, numerous building blocks need to be put in place to facilitate long-term growth. It doesn't appear as though Neville has faith in those currently in positions of power at Old Trafford to trigger that process.