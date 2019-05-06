Roman Reigns Attacked by Shane McMahon, Elias During WWE Raw Appearance

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Shane McMahon and Elias spoiled Roman Reigns' return to Raw on Monday night.

Reigns was wrestling Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 35 rematch set up by Vince McMahon in the opening segment of Raw. As Reigns was moments away from getting the victory, Shane interfered to force a disqualification. Elias and McIntyre quickly joined in on the attack.

Reigns telegraphed his appearance on Raw, tweeting Saturday he had unfinished business on WWE's flagship show.

The elder McMahon decided to spin the situation into a new idea for Raw and SmackDown Live. He announced a new "wild card rule," which allows three stars from one show to temporarily move to the other program.

It was a surprising development since the most recent Superstar Shake-up happened less than a month ago. Reigns had hardly any time to settle into his new home before he made his way back to Raw, effectively defeating the purpose of the Shake-up.

One couldn't help but see the tactic as a way to boost Raw's dreadful ratings. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, last week's edition drew 2.16 million viewers, an "all-time modern low outside of football season."

Creating the convoluted "wild card rule" is unlikely to stem the tide, no matter how big of a star Reigns is.