Look: Odell Beckham Jr, Serena Williams, Alex Rodriguez at 2019 Met Gala

Odell Beckham Jr. will surely bring some style to the Cleveland Browns offense in 2019, but he first had to bring his style to the Met Gala.

As producer and writer Jamie McCarty shared, Beckham wore a kilt with a sleeveless tuxedo jacket for Monday night's event:

He wasn't the only one from the world of sports who was in attendance, as Serena Williams and Alex Rodriguez dazzled as well:

"I told them no off the rip," Beckham said Sunday about wearing the kilt, per Cam Wolf of GQ. "I was like, 'There's no chance I'm wearing that.' On the way here I was like: 'Can you make sure they bring it just in case? I might just do it just to do it.'"

Do it he did, and he pulled off the unusual look like few can.

There will be plenty of time for touchdowns when Beckham this season looks to lead the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 campaign. For now, the wide receiver is doing his best to be a fashion icon.