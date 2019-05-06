WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 6

1 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

After tweeting that he would appear on Raw, Roman Reigns did just that, bucking authority and confronting Mr. McMahon at the top of Monday's broadcast.

Reigns said he isn't going to listen to McMahon's spoiled kids anymore. Instead, he will listen to the WWE Universe, a statement that generated a big pop from the fans.

The segment became more chaotic with every Superstar that interrupted, from Daniel Bryan claiming to have been in solitude since losing at WrestleMania to WWE champion Kofi Kingston wondering why Reigns should be the only one coming to Raw and having fun.

Drew McIntyre interrupted the proceedings and claimed Reigns went to SmackDown Live to avoid him. He claimed he would deliver a Claymore Kick that would knock Reigns back to earth.

The back and forth between the Superstars led to Vince McMahon announcing three things: a wild card stipulation in which three stars from Raw and three from SmackDown could move freely between the brands, a WWE Championship match between Kingston and Bryan and Reigns vs. McIntyre.

Grade

B

Analysis

There may be no better example of WWE Creative booking things on the fly than this segment.

A wild card stipulation? WrestleMania rematches featuring stars from both brand just weeks after a Superstar Shake-Up? All smack of desperation.

With that said, this was certainly an interesting start to the show. More importantly, it creates some genuine intrigue as to whether the company would actually switch the WWE title on Raw to try and get fans to invest in the product.

It may have been a segment full of cheap ploys but it worked.