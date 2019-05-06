Pep Guardiola Says Vincent Kompany's Future to Be Decided After the Season

Pep Guardiola Says Vincent Kompany's Future to Be Decided After the SeasonMay 6, 2019
Vincent Kompany scored the goal that could help Manchester City win another Premier League title, but his future at the club beyond this season won't be decided until the campaign is concluded, according to manager Pep Guardiola.
Kompany's thunderous shot beat Leicester City 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night to take the Citizens above Liverpool by a point and back to the top of the table.
Can you BELIEVE this moment? Vincent Kompany with an absolutely UNREAL goal from distance! #MCILEI https://t.co/Vz8MbwiJ0a
City will retain the title with a win away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, May 12, regardless of Liverpool's result at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Guardiola revealed afterward when talks regarding the 33-year-old's status will take place:
Pep on Kompany future: "We spoke with him and his agent. We will talk to him at the end of the season and decide the best for both parties."
City's skipper is out of contract this summer, and if this was his final game at the Etihad Stadium, Kompany couldn't have signed off in more style. His stunning 25-yard hit surprised everyone, including Guardiola, who revealed he didn't want the veteran to take the shot on:
Pep as @VincentKompany lined up his shot: "I though 'don’t shoot'. He was smart. He didn’t follow my thoughts."
Fortunately, Kompany was in the mood to defy more people than just his manager:
🗣 Vincent Kompany on THAT goal: “I was getting annoyed, hearing everyone saying ‘don’t shoot’. "I’ve done enough in my career to not have young players tell me what I can and cannot do.” https://t.co/dNETUJACaN
In fairness to his detractors, Kompany has hardly made a habit of scoring from outside the box. It wasn't unreasonable for a Leicester side that had been superb defensively for the first 70 minutes to have felt safe when Kompany swung his ageing right boot toward the ball.
His first shot on target from outside the penalty area since 2013. A moment of destiny for @VincentKompany 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/A7J9OKijcj
Vincent Kompany with 37 shots from outside the box in his PL career. One goal. Practice makes perfect.
Defying expectations has become a happy habit for the Belgian who joined the club from Hamburg back in 2008. He's proved a masterstroke signing ever since, quickly becoming the linchpin of City defences in three different title-winning squads.
The first of those titles was won at the end of the 2011/12 season after an intense race with neighbours Manchester United. This local tussle went to the final day, with City producing a late winning run, including a notable 1-0 derby victory at the Etihad courtesy of a clutch Kompany header:
📅 April 2012 ⚽️ @VincentKompany scores the winning goal v @ManUtd to put @ManCity top of the @PremierLeague with 2 games to go. 📅 May 2019 ⚽️ @VincentKompany scores the winning goal v @LCFC to send @ManCity top of the @PremierLeague with 1 game to go. 👊 Big. Game. Player. https://t.co/2jI2UxblLA
Kompany's ability to deliver when it matters most is the main reason he is still so valuable in Guardiola's squad. The burly defender remains City's inspiration and the calm head who keeps order when a prize is at stake.
Those qualities, essential traits for any captain, outweigh concerns about Kompany's durability. Injuries have become more frequent during the winter of his career, limiting him to a mere 12 starts in the league so far this season.
Some were saying Kompany had nothing left. That he was on way out. That goal may have just won City the league. A leader and legend at City
Guardiola has taken steps to reduce City's reliance on Kompany, spending big money to sign centre-backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, since entering the dugout in 2016.
Even so, it says a lot that Guardiola still turns to an experienced and faithful club servant whenever the games grow in importance. The 48-year-old may owe Kompany another year in Manchester if his latest clutch contribution adds yet another title to his decorated resume.
Pep Guardiola is just 90 minutes away from his 8th league title in 10 seasons as a manager. Elite. https://t.co/veKlLOL7Fu
A win for City next Sunday would give Kompany a fourth English top-flight title, second under Guardiola, to go with those won on the watches of Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini.
City no longer need Kompany to start the majority of matches. Yet the inspiration and composure he provides at key moments during a long campaign have to be worth awarding him a short-term contract to help Guardiola and the club in their bid to finally make the grade in the UEFA Champions League.