Raiders Rumors: Bears Trade Conditional 7th-Round Draft Pick for K Eddy Pineiro

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have reportedly turned to the trade market to solve their kicking woes ahead of the 2019 season.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the defending NFC North champions acquired kicker Eddy Pineiro via trade from the Oakland Raiders for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick. For the pick to convey, Pineiro must be on the Bears' active roster for at least five games, according to Schefter.

The Bears reached the playoffs last season, have a young and talented offensive core and feature a stout defense led by Khalil Mack. They have the look of a legitimate Super Bowl contender on paper, but their kicking woes cost them a chance at the Lombardi Trophy in 2018.

The Bears lost their Wild Card Round playoff game to the Philadelphia Eagles when Cody Parkey's would-be 43-yard game-winning field goal was tipped, hit the upright, hit the crossbar and fell short.

Since then, the Bears released Parkey, saw their fans struggle in a kicking competition that partially poked fun at the situation and watched a number of minicamp invitees botch 43-yard attempts Friday.

According to Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com, Chicago head coach Matt Nagy had eight kickers—four under contract and four on a rookie minicamp tryout—attempt a 43-yard kick. Two of the eight made it, and Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry were the only two left under contract prior to the acquisition of Pineiro.

Pineiro was placed on injured reserve last season with a groin injury. He didn't attempt a single regular-season field goal or extra point during what would have been his rookie campaign.

He now has a chance to solve Chicago's kicking problems and kickstart his career for a contender.