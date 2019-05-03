Bears Kickers Struggle on 43-Yard Practice Kicks After Cody Parkey's Famous Miss

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Six of eight kickers invited to Chicago Bears minicamp missed 43-yard field goals to close Friday's practice, per ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson.

The Bears' 2018 season ended with a 16-15 NFC Wild Card Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after kicker Cody Parkey's 43-yard field goal attempt was partially blocked.

"That's not good enough," head coach Matt Nagy said regarding the 2-of-8 number.

"Now I will say this, we always look at the end result of what happens, which is 100 percent what matters right? But as we're learning, two of those eight holds and snaps, it wasn't 100 percent, all right. I'll leave it at that.

"So it's not always, 'So we've got to work through that.' That's why after today we're not going to just go about and make rash decisions or anything. We're going to play it out."

