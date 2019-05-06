NASCAR at Dover 2019 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Holds Off Alex Bowman for Win

Jason Minto/Associated Press

Martin Truex Jr. won the Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on Monday, following Sunday's weather postponement.

It was his 21st NASCAR Cup win, second in the past three races and third at the Delaware concrete track.

The New Jersey native held off a stiff challenge from Alex Bowman, who also finished just behind Truex in the second stage and now has been the runner-up in consecutive races.

Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, William Byron, Clint Bowyer and Kyle Busch rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Logano, the defending Cup series champion, won the first stage.

Truex made quite the comeback Monday, starting from the back of the field after failing his pre-race inspection twice Sunday, per Jim Utter of Motorsport.com.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said on Fox Sports 1 after his victory (h/t Jerry Bonkowski of NBC Sports):

"It feels incredible. What a race car we had today. We've got one hell of a team. We came here with a new setup this time. We had been good, but not good enough.

"Thanks to all these fans for coming out here today. This is awesome. I promise, it wasn't easy. It was a lot of work, it was tough, but this race car, man, was incredible. Without Talladega (finished 20th), we would have won two in a row."

Truex is cooking right now. He was excellent on Monday, winning by 9.5 seconds, though Bowman has been putting together some nice races of late himself, particularly in his past two.

"I'm worn out," the second-year Richard Childress Racing driver said after the race. "This is the physically hardest race of the year for me, for sure. Things went Martin's way today. I wish I was in Martin's way at the end of the race, but we had a shot at it and that's all you can ask for. ... It'd be better if we had a trophy, but we needed this one, for sure."

Larson was pleased with his third-place finish:

Not everyone was happy after the race. A few folks weren't pleased with the new rules package in place, which, according to Autoweek.com, "features a horsepower target of 550 for tracks larger than 1.3 miles. That means Dover features 2018 level horsepower with the added downforce of the 2019 regulations."

Kyle Busch, in particular, wasn't pleased, though he wasn't alone (WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE).

Busch—who tied Morgan Stewart's 1990 record for the most top-10 finishes to start a season (11) and who currently sits atop the Monster Energy Nascar Cup leaderboard with 430 points, 15 points clear of Logano—hasn't been shy about his misgivings with the current rules package.

"You pretty much know as a driver what too fast is," he added last week. "If you (crash here) with the speeds we are carrying into the corner, it is going to hurt. The faster you go, the harder you are going to hit the wall.