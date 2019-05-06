Daniel Bryan Booked for SmackDown, Goldberg-Lashley and More in WWE Roundup

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Daniel Bryan Cleared To Return, Booked for Tuesday's SmackDown

Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc reported Daniel Bryan is being booked as part of all SmackDown live events this week, including Tuesday's SmackDown.

Bryan has been absent since suffering an undisclosed injury in his WWE championship match against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. WWE has not released details of Bryan's injury status, nor has the former champion given any indication of why he has been off television.

Bryan was at last week's SmackDown event but was not part of the broadcast. Middleton noted that Bryan has received clearance from WWE doctors.

All of this is great news given Bryan's injury history. He retired in 2016 after suffering several concussions before returning to the ring in March 2018.

After making it through a year unscathed and putting in some of the best work of his career—particularly after turning heel—fans everywhere will breathe a sigh of relief to know whatever injury he suffered was minor.

Bobby Lashley-Goldberg a Saudi Arabia Possibility

When WWE announced Goldberg's surprising return for June's Saudi Arabia event, speculation instantly began about potential opponents. A rubber match with Brock Lesnar seemed possible (if not likely) given Lesnar's recent retirement from the UFC and his lack of championship; Goldberg-Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 turned out to be the perfect short, high-octane match for both competitors.

Instead, it appears Bobby Lashley could have other ideas:

Lashley-Goldberg would be somewhat underwhelming. Lashley hasn't done much to inspire confidence during his second WWE run, aside from the first couple weeks of Lio Rush's tenure as his manager.

If Goldberg is coming back for a Saudi payday, odds are it would need to be a dream match-type scenario—akin to Shawn Michaels' return alongside Triple H for their tag team match against The Undertaker and Kane. There is still more than a month of build to go before the event, but odds are we won't be seeing Lashley-Goldberg.

Shane McMahon to Crown New SmackDown Tag Team Champions

WWE announced McMahon will crown the new tag title holders after The Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish the titles due to Jeff Hardy's injury.

WWE.com speculated a handful of tag teams that McMahon could name: The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, Heavy Machinery, McMahon and Elias, The B Team and Finn Balor and Ali.

Of those choices, McMahon himself and Elias is the most likely choice. Shane has steered fully into heel mode over the last couple months, so the overwhelming odds are these tag titles will be part of his ongoing storylines. The B Team is also a possibility because they were part of the handicap match last week against Roman Reigns.

But let's just say we'd be surprised if "The Best In The World" didn't put the strap back around his own waist.