NFL Rumors: At Least 1 Team Asked Daniel Jones to Work out as TE at Combine

Daniel Jones was the No. 6 overall pick and the second quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL draft, but not every team thought so highly of him.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, at least one team wanted Jones to work out as a tight end at the combine because they didn't think he could make it as a quarterback.

