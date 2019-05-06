Raiders Rumors: Richie Incognito Working Out, Is 'Feeling Well in All Aspects'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly kicking the tires on veteran offensive guard Richie Incognito, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

"Word is he’s in shape and feeling well in all aspects," Garafolo reported. "Wants to play again."

Incognito didn't play at all in 2018, but he earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the previous three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

The 35-year-old initially retired after 2017 but decided he wanted to return and asked the Bills for his release.

He discussed his intentions to play in the NFL again last June in a message to the Associated Press:

However, he was unable to land a new job over the course of the season.

While Incognito has been an effective player on the field during his career, he has found trouble off it. He was suspended three games in 2013 for his role in bullying teammate Jonathan Martin and in 2018 was arrested for disorderly conduct at his father's funeral.

Despite his question marks, the Raiders have brought the 11-year NFL veteran in for a workout to potentially upgrade the offensive line going into 2019.