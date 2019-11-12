Report: Liverpool Concerned Mo Salah Aggravated Ankle Injury vs. Manchester City

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly concerned Mohamed Salah aggravated an ankle injury during Sunday's 3-1 win over Manchester City.

According to the Daily Mail's Dominic King, Salah has been carrying an ankle injury since a challenge from Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on October 5, and if the problem has worsened, he could miss Liverpool's next clash after the international break against Crystal Palace on November 23.

Salah, 27, has joined up with the Egypt squad, but he will undergo scans and be treated by Liverpool medical staff if problems arise, King added.

Andy Robertson has endured a similar problem that makes him a doubt for the Palace game:

Salah went down early on Sunday under a challenge from Fernandinho, but he was not substituted until the 87th minute after recovering and scoring Liverpool's second against City.

If he does have to spend time on the sidelines, he will be a huge loss after netting six goals and providing three assists in 11 Premier League appearances this term.

Any team would struggle to cope without Salah's pace, movement and talent as a finisher. Liverpool are no different, despite the presence of fellow strikers Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

They have taken the goalscoring and creative burden off Salah somewhat, but the former Chelsea, Fiorentina and AS Roma star remains the Reds' primary attacking threat. His well-timed runs from out to in off the right flank have caused defences a host of problems, both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Salah helped Liverpool win Europe's top prize in 2019, while his combination with Mane and Firmino has made the Reds the biggest threat to City's dominance of the domestic game.

Replacing Salah won't be easy, but Jurgen Klopp can at least turn to a proven goalscorer in Divock Origi. The Belgian has had a knack for scoring clutch goals in big games, notably netting the winner to beat Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg back in May 2019.

Aside from Origi, Klopp's options are thin. However, he could move one of wingers Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or Xherdan Shaqiri into a more advanced role.

Mane and Firmino will ensure Liverpool stay among the goals, but a club challenging for major honours on multiple fronts will hope Salah's recovery at least stays on schedule.