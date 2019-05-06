Thorgan Hazard Has 'No Premier League Offers' Amid Arsenal, Liverpool Rumours

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has said there have "unfortunately" not been any offers from Premier League clubs for Thorgan Hazard, amid rumours Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in the Belgium international.

Hazard seems likely to join Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, and Eberl told Sport1 (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) a transfer to another German club is "more realistic" than a switch to England: "Unfortunately, there is no offer from England. The German market is more realistic than the English one."

The player himself already told VTM (h/t sportswriter Kristof Terreur) he has a personal agreement with Dortmund, but the two clubs have yet to agree a fee:

The €40 million (£34 million/$45 million) asking price could be a sticking point, and Monchengladbach's negotiating position would be a lot stronger if English clubs were hoping to land the winger as well.

Formerly of Chelsea, Hazard has blossomed into a quality forward in Germany. He has scored nine goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga this season and finished the 2017-18 campaign with 10 goals in the competition.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has also become a regular for the Belgian national team, where he combines well with his brother Eden Hazard.

Here is a look at what makes the versatile forward such a strong weapon:

Dortmund will have to replace star prospect Christian Pulisic in the summer—the American will be joining Chelsea. In Hazard, they could land a player who would likely be an upgrade in the immediate future, as he has been more productive than the 20-year-old from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 but never got a run in the senior team and spent time on loan with Zulte Waregem before joining Monchengladbach. Given his lack of opportunities in the Premier League, his preference to stay in the Bundesliga seems logical.

Per Burton, his contract is set to expire in 2020, so Monchengladbach will have to agree to a transfer in the summer to maximise their earning potential.