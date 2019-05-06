Peter King: Raiders' Josh Jacobs Has a 'Very Interesting Test' as 'Bellcow' RB

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Oakland Raiders are reportedly looking to enter 2019 with first-round pick Josh Jacobs as their "bellcow" running back.

Peter King of NBC Sports wrote about the "very interesting test" facing Jacobs on Monday, noting his role with the Raiders will be unlike anything he had in college. After having 20 touches just one time in college, Jon Gruden reportedly looks at Jacobs as a three-down back.

The Raiders selected Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick in last month's NFL draft, making him the top running back off the board despite the Alabama product never producing more than 887 total yards of offense at Alabama. He had consistently worked as part of a timeshare, but NFL teams fell in love with Jacobs' ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.

"Josh Jacobs quietly waited for his turn. And when they put him in the game, it was pretty obvious to me and Mike and everybody else that I talked to that this is the best back in the draft," Jon Gruden told reporters. "He's physical, he's dynamic, he's a great story indeed, where this kid has come from. There's something inside of him that I didn't go through as a young man and I think he's gonna be a centerpiece at some point.

"I'm not gonna put any pressure on him. He's got a lot to learn, but we do have a good offensive line. We've got an experienced quarterback in our system now and we've got a couple receivers that if you wanna double them, perhaps this running back could do some damage."

Jacobs' place at the top of the Raiders' running back depth chart was further cemented when Isaiah Crowell suffered a ruptured Achilles. Crowell is a veteran who was expected to at least split some carries with Jacobs to begin the 2019 season. The Raiders have since signed Doug Martin, who rushed for 723 yards in Oakland last season.

Jacobs has the talent to be an every-down back. The question is whether his body can withstand the constant wear-and-tear and if he can stay productive over an expanded workload.

No one knows the answer because we have never seen him do it. On one hand, the lack of tread on his tires makes Jacobs an attractive long-term piece because he has fewer touches than most backs in this class. On the other, it'll leave him with a lot to prove as he takes over the Raiders backfield.