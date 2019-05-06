WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Is Back and More for May 6 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

If you had one week in the "how long until Roman Reigns pops back up on WWE Raw" pool, you win.

The Big Dog will make an appearance Monday night on Raw as WWE looks to halt television ratings from completely bottoming out after last week's low.

Reigns' appearance is just one of a few things on tap for Monday's show as WWE continues the build to Money in the Bank on May 19.

What will the franchise star of Vince McMahon's empire have in store Monday, and what latest chapters will WWE Creative write in a handful of ongoing stories it is currently telling?

Roman Reigns is Coming to Raw

Saturday, Reigns took to Twitter to announce unfinished business on Raw. After WWE's official account responded, saying management would not allow him to appear on the flagship after he was dealt to SmackDown in the Superstar Shake-Up, he reacted:

From a storyline perspective, that unfinished business will make itself known soon enough but in reality, Reigns' appearance is to help turn around television ratings that are scarily low. He should help give the show a boost but at some point, WWE officials must stop trying to put a Band-Aid on a compound fracture and recognize the show needs a complete creative overhaul that does not involve the McMahon family getting more involved.

Ironically enough, that is exactly what should be expected Monday as Reigns continues his newfound program with Shane.

Expect Reigns to face insurmountable odds that he surmounts, but not before having to deal with Shane-O-Mac and, potentially, Elias to secure the win.

The AJ Styles-Seth Rollins Feud Intensifies

Rollins will defend the Universal Championship against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank on May 19 but Monday, just one week after being driven through a table at the hands of his No. 1 contender, The Beastslayer will be seeking revenge.

More interesting than Rollins' quest for vengeance, though, is what appeared to be the first hints of a Styles heel turn. AJ was borderline arrogant last week as he addressed Rollins and came across as more aggressive than he has in quite some time.

For a Superstar who has been the white-meat babyface for two years, facing and defeating every heel put in front of him, the character shift would be a welcome one for Styles. The question is whether WWE feels comfortable enough with Ricochet and Braun Strowman as the only two high-level good guys behind Rollins to execute that sort of drastic character shift.

And more importantly, how might a Styles heel turn affect its plans for both Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin, two Superstars it has spent the last six months building up?

More than likely, Styles flirts with a heel turn but after a competitive match at Money in the Bank, shows Rollins respect.

Until then, and especially on Monday's show, expect The Architect to seek out Styles for an ass-kicking in response to last week's show-closing angle.

What's Next for Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans?

A week ago, Raw and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans brawled ahead of their match for the red brand's title at Money in the Bank. With every passing week, their rivalry has gotten more and more physical and there is no reason to believe that will change Monday night.

Evans has impressed over the last few weeks but really needs to be presented as someone who is a legitimate threat to defeat Lynch. Her Women's Right is a knockout shot the likes of which fans have not seen since Big Show's right hand. Why not put that over hard Monday as she downs Lynch and proves she is just one hard right away from winning the championship?

Such an angle puts over Evans' finisher, makes Lynch look vulnerable for the first time since WrestleMania and continues to build heat for the program.

Of course, that means you can probably expect another longwinded promo or pull-apart brawl because that's easier to script than an honest-to-goodness wrestling angle.