Juan Mata Says Manchester United Fans 'Deserve Better' in 7-Word Blog Post

Juan Mata needed just seven words to give his thoughts on Manchester United's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town in his blog on Monday.

"You deserve better. No more words are needed," the Spaniard wrote, after the Red Devils failed to beat the relegated Terriers at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News agreed with Mata's assessment:

United had gone ahead after just eight minutes via Scott McTominay when Jonas Lossl let his shot squirm through his legs.

Paul Pogba hit the crossbar twice, but the visitors barely tested Lossl again and were pegged back when Isaac Mbenza slotted home after a counter-attack on the hour-mark.

ESPN's Alex Shaw was unimpressed with United's effort:

The result ensured the Red Devils will finish outside of the top four for the fourth time in six seasons since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

They have also won just two of their last 11 games in all competitions. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette is hoping to see a significant overhaul at the club this summer:

United's failure to secure UEFA Champions League football should serve as another reminder to the powers that be at Old Trafford of how far the club have fallen in recent years, and how much work needs to be done to restore them to elite status in the Premier League and Europe.

Mata, 31, is coming to the end of his contract with the Red Devils, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants him to agree to a new deal.

The Spaniard may not be a key player for United, but he's one of relatively few creative options they have outside of Pogba, whose future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

United need to be ruthless in their overhaul if they're to get back to the top, but Mata—who has 45 goals and 37 assists from 217 appearances—could still be useful to the team.