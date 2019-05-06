Zinedine Zidane Says Gareth Bale's Absence vs. Villarreal Was 'Not a Message'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has dismissed the idea that he sent "a message" about Gareth Bale's future by dropping him for Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

The Welshman did not make the matchday squad amid speculation his time in the Spanish capital will come to an end, but Zidane said there is nothing to read into.

Per AS, he said: "It is not a message. You can interpret what you want. I have to make a list of players, and someone has to stay out. I'm the coach and I have to make a list. Nothing else."

Bale's absence from the squad was quickly picked up on by ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, though he wasn't the only player missing:

Though Luka Modric was left out, the Croatian had put in a disappointing performance in Real's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in the previous game, as Corrigan observed.

With Karim Benzema injured, it seemed a strange decision to leave out Bale given he's their next-highest-scoring player this season.

Zidane instead opted for a forward line comprised of Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz and Lucas Vazquez. Mariano duly delivered two goals, while Jesus Vallejo also got on the scoresheet for Los Blancos.

Bale's future at the club has seemed uncertain since Zidane returned to the club in March, given the pair did not enjoy the closest relationship during the Frenchman's first spell in charge.

That still appears to be the case:

After they allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to move on to Juventus last summer and made little attempt to replace him, Real will have hoped the 29-year-old could fill in for the Portuguese this season.

It's not worked out that way, and Real look set for an overhaul this summer.

A fresh start before he enters the twilight of his career might do the winger some good, so he should be considering his options.