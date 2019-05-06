Jordan Henderson Says Liverpool Will 'Pray for a Miracle' in EPL Title Race

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said he and his team-mates will be hoping for "a miracle" when Leicester City take on Manchester City on Monday.

Anything less than a win for the Sky Blues will hand Liverpool the advantage ahead of the final day of the season.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, Henderson said:

"The lads will watch Monday's game and, yeah, pray for a miracle.

"City are a great team, but so are we. Whoever gets the title will deserve it. We couldn't have done any more. We can't have any regrets.

"It's going to the last game, and we need to finish on a high at Anfield and pray that something, a miracle, can happen."

Here's the state of play at the top of the Premier League table following Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday:

Liverpool have lost just once all season and haven't dropped points since their goalless draw with Everton on March 3. However, that was their fourth draw in six matches, and it handed City the initiative in the title race.

On the final day of the campaign, Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers while City travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Who is in pole position will be determined by City's clash with Leicester, whom Henderson backed to do the Reds a favour: "I'm sure Leicester, who are a great team, will go and give everything. Everyone wants to cause an upset, so hopefully there are another couple of twists and turns to come."

City have dropped points at home just once this season, but Leicester have won five of their last seven games.

Football writer Karl Matchett put their form in context:

What will also encourage Liverpool supporters is the form of Jamie Vardy, who has scored 10 goals in his last nine games.

He also tends to excel against the Premier League's elite, having netted five times in 11 games against City:

Leicester are one of the four teams to have beaten City in the league this season, too, so Monday's match will be a significant test for manager Pep Guardiola and his men.

The Foxes seem much more likely to take points off the title contenders than Brighton, who have secured safety despite failing to win a league match since March 9.

Liverpool will still need to fulfil their end of the bargain if Leicester do them a favour, though.

Wolves have taken 16 points from 11 games against the Premier League's top six this season and beat the Reds as well as Manchester United in the FA Cup, so three points is far from a given even at Anfield.