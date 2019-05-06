Golden Shoe 2018-19: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on May 6

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Fabio Quagliarella took a step towards becoming Serie A's 2018-19 Capocannoniere on Sunday as he bagged a brace for Sampdoria in their 3-3 draw with Parma, but there was no movement ahead of him in the race for the Golden Shoe.

Leader Lionel Messi and many of his team-mates were rested as Barcelona lost 2-0 to Celta Vigo on Saturday, as they gear up to face Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe served the second game of his three-match suspension after he was sent off in the Coupe de France final, so he missed Paris Saint-Germain's 1-1 draw with Nice.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 34 x 2.0 difficulty factor = 68.0

2. Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain: 30 x 2.0 = 60.0

3. Fabio Quagliarella, Sampdoria: 25 x 2.0 = 50.0

T4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T4. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T4. Duvan Zapata, Atalanta: 22 x 2.0 = 44.0

T7. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T7. Krzysztof Piatek, Genoa/AC Milan: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T7. Karim Benzema, Real Madrid: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T7. Luis Suarez, Barcelona: 21 x 2.0 = 42.0

T7. Mbaye Diagne, Kasımpasa/Galatasaray: 28 x 1.5 = 42.0

T7. Luuk de Jong, PSV Eindhoven: 28 x 1.5 = 42.0

Rules: Every European league has been assigned a difficulty rating by UEFA between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, La Liga has a maximum rating of two, so each of Messi's goals are worth two points. The Eredivisie has a rating of 1.5, so Luuk de Jong's goals for PSV are worth fewer points.

Quagliarella is enjoying the most prolific season of his career, and the 36-year-old is continuing to reach new heights.

The Italian added two more to his tally on Sunday, dispatching a penalty before firing home again after being slipped in by Dennis Praet.

He took his total to 25 Serie A goals for the campaign, and Italian football writer Matthew Santangelo has enjoyed the way he has outshone Cristiano Ronaldo:

Ronaldo scored his 21st league goal of the season on Friday, heading home a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw with local rivals Torino.

Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and Duvan Zapata all found the net to move ahead of him over the weekend, though.

Salah hit a milestone when he took advantage of some poor defending to volley in a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool beat Newcastle United 3-2:

Zapata helped Atalanta record a 3-1 win at Lazio, firing past Thomas Strakosha after he trapped Remo Freuler's shot with a neat first touch.

As for Lewandowski, he headed home from Joshua Kimmich's cross to open the scoring as Bayern beat Hannover 3-1.

The Pole looks set to finish the campaign as the Bundesliga's top scorer for the fourth time in his career.