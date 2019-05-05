Watch Nikola Jokic Break Mic, Detail off Day Activities After Nuggets Game 4 Win

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2019

DENVER, CO - APRIL 27: Nikola Jokic #15, and Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets talk at press conference after Game Seven of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs on April 27, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Nikola Jokic put on a show during the Denver Nuggets' 116-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night, but he was just as entertaining after the game. 

The All-Star began his press conference with some microphone trouble:

The look of surprise and confusion provided plenty of entertainment on its own.

Jokic also brought out laughs once the questions began, especially when asked about how he spent his off day:

Apparently, he ate, slept and watched television—a Saturday routine to which plenty of other people can relate.

Jokic was impressive on the court Sunday, earning a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Nuggets leveled the Western Conference semifinals at two games apiece. However, his off-court actions might end up being just as memorable.