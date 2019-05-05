Watch Nikola Jokic Break Mic, Detail off Day Activities After Nuggets Game 4 Win

Bart Young/Getty Images

Nikola Jokic put on a show during the Denver Nuggets' 116-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night, but he was just as entertaining after the game.

The All-Star began his press conference with some microphone trouble:

The look of surprise and confusion provided plenty of entertainment on its own.

Jokic also brought out laughs once the questions began, especially when asked about how he spent his off day:

Apparently, he ate, slept and watched television—a Saturday routine to which plenty of other people can relate.

Jokic was impressive on the court Sunday, earning a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Nuggets leveled the Western Conference semifinals at two games apiece. However, his off-court actions might end up being just as memorable.