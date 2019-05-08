Bayley and 7 WWE Superstar Acts Who Have Become Stale

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Since her NXT debut in 2013, Bayley has essentially had the same character with only minor tweaks along the way.

Little separates the current incarnation of Bayley from where she was six years ago: She hasn't turned heel, her theme has been the same for years, and she hasn't changed her look much, either.

She used to be arguably the most popular female Superstar at one point, but even her Raw Women's Championship reign felt underwhelming, and the crowd hasn't been as passionate in supporting her since she feuded with Sasha Banks in NXT.

Bayley now comes off as fourth place in the Four Horsewomen, which says a lot since Banks has been off television the past several weeks.

Sticking with the same old Bayley all this time has yielded less and less of a reaction from the crowd, and it will only get worse the longer WWE drags this out. She is in desperate need of a character change.

Ideally, she will turn heel, completely change her look, ditch the bubbly entrance music and inflatable Bayley Buddies and stop cutting promos about how much heart she has.

It's been time to show us something different for the past two years, and the clock is just about done ticking.