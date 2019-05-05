Look: Liv Morgan Appears to Take Shot at WWE with 'Wanted' Twitter Post

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Liv Morgan appeared to throw a not-so-subtle shot in the direction WWE's creative team Sunday on Twitter.

Morgan shared a mock "wanted" poster, apparently alluding to her recent absence on WWE programming:

The former Riott Squad member hasn't stepped inside the ring since competing in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Morgan moved to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up, though the switch was only confirmed in a wrap-up on WWE.com rather than broadcast live.

Between that and how infrequently she has been used of late, Morgan's frustration would be understandable. Airing her grievances in public might not win her any fans backstage, however.

Perhaps this is another instance in which WWE is blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe in order to generate some momentum behind Morgan ahead of her arrival on SmackDown Live.