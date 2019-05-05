Video: Watch Jimmy Buffett Enter Stage at New Orleans' Jazz Fest as a Blind Ref

Video: Watch Jimmy Buffett Enter Stage at New Orleans' Jazz Fest as a Blind RefMay 6, 2019
Jimmy Buffett really knows how to get the fans on his side in New Orleans.
While some musical artists will wear a hat or jersey of the local team, Buffett instead decided to enter Jazz Fest dressed as a blind referee:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Jimmy Buffett really just came out on stage at JazzFest in New Orleans as a blind ref (📷 by @karenswensen) https://t.co/e953mJp8qk
He was also accompanied by a pair of New Orleans Saints cheerleaders.
Saints fans have had some understandable anger toward refs after officials played a significant role in the team's exit from the postseason. A no-call on a pass interference arguably led to the squad's loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Buffett played on that to tremendous applause from the crowd of happy Parrotheads.