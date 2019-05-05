Jamal Murray Drops 34 as Nuggets Beat Damian Lillard, Blazers to Tie Series at 2

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets tied their second-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers at two games apiece with a 116-112 victory in Sunday's Game 4 at Moda Center.

After losing a Game 3 heartbreaker in four overtimes, Denver took back home-court advantage by earning the split it needed in the past two games in Portland.

Nikola Jokic was brilliant with a triple-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, battling through a limp and any lingering fatigue from the last contest. It was far from a solo effort for the visitors, though, as Jamal Murray (34 points, five rebounds, four assists and six clutch free throws in the final 14 seconds) and Paul Millsap (21 points and 10 boards) helped propel Denver to victory.



CJ McCollum (29 points and five rebounds) and Damian Lillard (28 points and seven assists) spearheaded the losing effort for the Trail Blazers, but Murray didn't give them a chance for any late heroics.

What's Next?

The series returns to Denver for Tuesday's Game 5.

