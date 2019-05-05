Video: Watch Andrew McCutchen's Mom Petrina Sing God Bless America vs. Nationals

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen batted leadoff Sunday against the Washington Nationals and scored the game's first run, but he wasn't the only member of his family to make their presence felt at the game.

The veteran's mother, Petrina McCutchen, took the field for the seventh-inning stretch to sing her rendition of "God Bless America":

Petrina had showcased her vocals at baseball games in the past, singing the national anthem multiple times at PNC Park while her son was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

She was even given a chance to kick off the Pirates' first playoff game in 21 years when she sang "The Star Spangled Banner" at the 2013 National League Wild Card Game.

With Andrew McCutchen in his first season playing with the Phillies, it seems his mother was just as welcomed at Citizens Bank Park.