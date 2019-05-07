Blockbuster NBA Trades That Should Happen This Offseason

0 of 4

The approaching 2019 NBA offseason means attention will soon pivot from reality to fantasy.

When the games end, roster reconstruction begins. That means the draft, free agency and, most of all, fanciful trade speculation. Every team has a shot to do something spectacular over the summer, and one of the most satisfying pastimes is thinking up league-altering trades.

Who doesn't want to concoct wild scenarios in which All-Stars swap cities and rosters get overhauled?

This is a tricky time to dream up pie-in-the-sky trades because all 30 teams have unsettled 2019-20 rosters. The draft and free agency still lie ahead, and this summer's market is particularly robust. Somewhere around 40 percent of the league's players will be free agents.

That'll make the normal salary-matching requirement impossible at this juncture. When you don't know where teams will be in relation to the salary cap (because they have half-full rosters), you can't abide by the strict rules of the CBA. Consider these proposals rough outlines; we'll name the principal pieces we'd like to see moved in blockbuster exchanges and worry about the cap minutiae another time.

We can't include players unless they're under contract, so free agents won't be involved. Guys with player or team options are allowed. If they weren't, we'd be drawing from a shallow pool of trade candidates.

Dream big, NBA trade maestros.