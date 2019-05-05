Report: Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Won't Visit Donald Trump, White House

David Banks/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not join the team during its visit to the White House because of displeasure with the Trump administration's relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Spanish paper El Nuevo Dia reported the news (via CBS Sports).

A translation of Cora's statement to the paper highlights the ongoing struggles of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Cora is Puerto Rican and has family and friends in the country.

The Trump administration has been the subject of widespread disapproval for its lack of support following the devastating September 2017 hurricane. Critics found the relief efforts insufficient and slow-moving, and many were perplexed when Whitefish Energy, a Montana company with two full-time employees, landed a $300 million contract to restore power in Puerto Rico.

There were parts of the country without power for almost a year, and nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico alone as the result of the hurricane.

Trump has praised the relief efforts despite criticism, calling it an "incredible success." That comment drew backlash across Puerto Rico and within the U.S., most notably from San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

"This is a stain on his presidency. He says he’s done a good job when 3,000 people have died? God bless us all if this man continues on this path," Cruz told CNN.

Cora joins a number of Red Sox players who have said they will not attend the May visit to the nation's capital.