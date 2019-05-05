Seahawks' Pete Carroll on D.K. Metcalf: 'May Be Even More Unique Than We Thought'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Pete Carroll is already impressed with rookie wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

"He may be even more unique than we thought," he said after getting a look at the team's second-round pick during rookie minicamp, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

"There has never been a guy who ran any faster who was that big and strong at the combine," he added, referencing Metcalf's blazing time of 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash. "So he's got all those things behind him. Now he's got to figure out how to play football."

There's little doubt that Metcalf offers unique, explosive athleticism for a man of his size (6'3" and 228 pounds). The knocks on Metcalf coming out of college, however, were about his injury history, lack of elite production (he never caught more than 39 passes in a season) and an unpolished overall game at wide receiver.

The tools are there, in other words, but Metcalf is far from a finished product. Carroll is definitely excited about Metcalf's upside, though:

"Sometimes the bigger guys, their feet just don't move as quick. His feet were really lightning quick (on film), and he showed it out here today already. That shows the potential is there to make him an excellent releaser (off the line of scrimmage). He's already going to be really strong using his hands to get of the ball. But that combination, when we get a chance to tie it all together it should be a really good package."

The Seahawks are in need of more playmakers in the passing game, especially with Doug Baldwin's future in doubt. Tyler Lockett had a breakout year in 2018, but Russell Wilson needs more help in the passing game.

Metcalf's athletic upside makes him a potential superstar-in-the-making. He has the speed, size and leaping ability to be a true No. 1 receiver on the outside, one capable of beating defenders deep down the field or making plays in the red zone.

But if he doesn't catch the ball with more consistency, expand his route tree or better learn the intricacies of the position, none of that upside will come to fruition. It's possible that Metcalf won't make much of an impact at all in 2019—he's more of a project than a plug-and-play starter as a rookie—but the sky's the limit for the new Seahawks wideout.