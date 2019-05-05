Early Picks for Omega vs. Jericho and Full AEW Double or Nothing Match Card

4 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Participants: Sonny Kiss vs. Kip Sabian vs. Brandon Cutler vs. Ace Romero vs. Glacier vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Sunny Daze vs. MJF vs. Joey Janela vs. Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Baretta vs. TBA

Assuming there is not a massive surprise in the Over the Budget Battle Royal, there are two competitors who are clear favorites to emerge from the bout victoriously: Maxwell Jacob Freeman, better known as MJF, or Brian Pillman Jr., son of the iconic former WCW and WWE star.

MJF feels like the sure thing based on the amount of exposure he has received over the past year. One of the brightest young stars in the industry, with momentum on his side and several appearances on both The Road to Double or Nothing and Being The Elite, he feels like a star ready to break out.

What better place to do that than Las Vegas on May 25?

As is often the case in the wrestling business, the most obvious thing is rarely what promoters throw at their fans.

Pillman has the name value and the potential to be a valuable asset to AEW. If there is anyone to spoil MJF's crowning moment, it would be him.

Keep an eye on "Bad Boy" Joey Janela, who may be the biggest star in this match but, for whatever reason, does not have the type of momentum on his side ahead of the Battle Royal that he did when he battled Hangman Page at September's All In event. A potential dark horse, this could be the spark he needs to propel him into a high-profile feud in AEW.

Prediction: MJF