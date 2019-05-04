Terry Stotts: Nikola Jokic's Elbow on Enes Kanter in Game 3 'Uncalled For'

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 03: Torrey Craig #3 of the Denver Nuggets, Enes Kanter #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets battle for position during the first half of game three of the Western Conference Semifinals at Moda Center on May 03, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.
Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts believes Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's elbowing of Enes Kanter's injured shoulder in Game 3 on Friday night was "uncalled for," according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.

After the game, Kanter took to social media to ask the league to look into the play:

Stotts added that he "certainly didn't approve of it."

   

