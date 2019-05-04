Terry Stotts: Nikola Jokic's Elbow on Enes Kanter in Game 3 'Uncalled For'

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts believes Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's elbowing of Enes Kanter's injured shoulder in Game 3 on Friday night was "uncalled for," according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.

After the game, Kanter took to social media to ask the league to look into the play:

Stotts added that he "certainly didn't approve of it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.